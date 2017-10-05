Mailbox mayhem along Charlotteville Road 8

Norfolk OPP is seeking two young males on an ATV who allegedly damaged several mailboxes along Charlotteville Road 8, Charlotteville.

Police were contacted Wednesday, Oct. 8 at approximately 10:52 p.m. by a concerned homeowner who allegedly observed the two-passenger ATV driving past their residence. One of the males appeared to have a baseball bat and was observed practicing a home-run swing on several area mailboxes.

“Police are looking to speak to anyone that may have information regarding these incidents,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk, noting residents are tired of having their property vandalized. “We need to hold these individuals accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

Charges laid

A 34-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with break-and-enter, theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trespassing at night with regards to the theft of 26 windows, seven doors and plywood from a Cockshutt Road, Townsend address.

He is to appear in Provincial Court Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.

“The OPP would like to thank all the members of the public that assisted in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion,” said Sanchuk. “The windows and doors were recovered and returned to their rightful owner."

The incident occurred Saturday, Sept. 30 around 2 a.m. via the forcible entry of a storage container on the property. Video surveillance captured a light-coloured four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a trailer with the items loaded upon it, leaving the area. Police were contacted the following morning around 10:40 a.m.