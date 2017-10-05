SIU investigating fatal collision

News 01:03 PM

FREELTON, Ont. — Waterloo regional police say they were pursuing a car that collided with a transport truck in southwestern Ontario leaving two people dead.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a man and a woman died in the collision Thursday morning on Highway 6 near Freelton, Ont.

Insp. Michael Haffner says Waterloo regional police got a call early Thursday morning from a concerned citizen reporting the possible abduction of a woman from nearby Cambridge, Ont.

Haffner says officers located a suspect car being driven by a man, with a female passenger, and attempted to stop the vehicle.

When the driver did not stop, Haffner says a pursuit was initiated that headed toward Hamilton on Highway 6 and ended when the car collided head-on with a transport truck.

The Special Investigations Unit says it's probing the circumstances of the collision. The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

(570News, The Canadian Press)

By The Canadian Press

