Review rips rollout of Phoenix pay system

OTTAWA — A critical report about the federal government's problem-plagued pay system says officials overestimated the project's complexity and seemed to ignore warning signs before giving it the go-ahead.

The report says the most senior officials in the public service didn't fully comprehend the complexity of switching dozens of aging pay systems over to the Phoenix system, a change — first launched by the former Conservative government in 2009 — that was further complicated by cuts to the number of federal pay advisers.

The $165,000 review from an Ottawa-based consulting group also says briefings on the rollout were often positive, usually burying any bad news, and that the department overseeing the project had a strong culture against "speaking truth to power."

So even if there were concerns, the consultants say they were ignored in most cases.