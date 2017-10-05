Warship back from battered Caribbean islands

The couple, who have been visiting Dominica for the past 25 years, eventually made their way to Halifax, where their daughter works as a chief warrant officer at nearby Canadian Forces Base Shearwater.

"We want to say thank you to the Canadian Armed Forces," Marlene Shillingford said. "Without them, they'd still be stuck on the island."

The three were among dozens of family and friends who greeted the ship when it pulled into port under bright sunshine after a month-long humanitarian and disaster-relief mission.

In early September, the ship sailed to South Caicos, where the 230-member crew helped clear debris, completed electrical repairs and delivered fresh water. The island was heavily damaged on Sept. 7 by hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm that churned out winds clocked at 281 kilometres per hour.

However, the ship had to leave the island after almost a week when hurricane Maria arrived. The ship's captain, Cmdr. Gord Noseworthy, had planned to return to South Caicos but the vessel was diverted to Dominica because the need for immediate help was critical.

The ship's crew again helped clear debris, deliver water and repair generators. And its Sea King crews rescued a number of other Canadians and locals stranded in more remote parts of the island.

"It was obvious that we were in a life-saving situation," Noseworthy said. "The entire island is pretty much decimated ... It will be quite a while before they recover from this traumatic event."

As of Thursday, the island of 71,000 people remains largely paralyzed by a lack of water, electricity and communications. According to published reports, the hurricane left 27 people dead and damaged or destroyed 90 per cent of its buildings.

Noseworthy said the decision to leave the region was based on the fact that power had been restored to the island's airport and the capital, Roseau.

"It wasn't a decision that was taken lightly," he said, adding that Roseau was in a "self-sufficient state" now that various agencies and non-government organizations were on the ground providing key supplies.

"I'm confident that the locals are well looked after with the NGOs and the various other organizations in that area."

As for the Shillingford's, Howard said he plans to return after Christmas to sell the house.

"I don't want to live there anymore," he said. "No way."

By Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press