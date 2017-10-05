Football player settles suit with Bishop's

MONTREAL — A former student athlete who suffered severe brain injuries during a football game has reached an out of court settlement with a Quebec university.

Kevin Kwasny's family and Bishop's University announced the settlement in a joint news release.

It was made without any admission of liability and the financial terms were not revealed.

The former defensive end had been seeking millions in damages from Bishop's, alleging the team's coaches demanded Kwasny return to the field in September 2011 after he'd suffered a head injury earlier in the same game.

The lawsuit claimed that Kwasny was taken to hospital later in the game in critical condition after a second hit to the head.

The family's lawyers said in the statement they were pleased with the settlement, which would allow them to pursue additional treatment for Kwasny.

"They are eager to obtain additional therapy for Kevin in an attempt to improve his condition as much as possible," read a statement attributed to Kwasny's lawyers.

"The Kwasny family is eternally grateful for all of the support they have received from so many people since Kevin suffered his injuries."

University president Michael Goldbloom said in the joint statement that Bishop's was "pleased that Kevin will have the necessary resources to support him."

By The Canadian Press