Stock indexes down, loonie flat

TORONTO — Stock indexes are down this morning, giving up some of the week's gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 81.78 points to 15,694.52, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.23 points to 22,752.16. The S&P 500 index was down 6.58 points to 2,545.49 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 11.26 points to 6,574.10.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.70 cents US, up from Thursday's average price of 79.69 cents US.