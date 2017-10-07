Two Quebec mayoral candidates have same name

MONTREAL — The next mayor of Les Eboulements, Que. will definitely be Pierre Tremblay, but voters will have to decide which one.

That's because both the candidates running to be mayor of the municipality 100 kilometres northeast of Quebec City have the same name.

While the two Tremblays share a moniker, they say their visions for the region are very different.

They also come from different neighbourhoods and featuring their street addresses prominently on their campaign material.