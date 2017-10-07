NY terrorism case speaks to ISIL's reach

TORONTO — Experts say the guilty plea from a Canadian teenager who admitted to plotting to bomb major landmarks in New York City underscores the fact that Canada is not immune to the growing global reach of terrorist networks

Officials in the United States released details of Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy's guilty plea on Friday, months after it was heard by a New York court.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. admitted to connecting with operatives with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, as well as conspiring with associates in Pakistan and the Philippines to build car bombs targeting such critical areas as Times Square and the city subway system.

Court documents provided by the U.S. justice department provided few details as to how El Bahnasawy came to espouse extremist beliefs, but imams and scholars alike say the case is a further demonstration that radical messages are reaching a Canadian audience.

Syed Soharwardy of the Islamic Supreme Council of Canada said the viewpoints expressed by El Bahnasawy in court documents can be heard at some mosques that permit a narrow interpretation of Islamic scripture. Such messages are frequently reinforced online and on social media, he added.

But Soharwardy said anti-Islamic sentiment in Canada does as much as radical messaging to make susceptible youth feel alienated and more likely to throw their support behind a terrorist organization such as ISIL.

"(Islamophobia) helps others to be radicalized," he said in a telephone interview from Calgary. "It helps others to feel isolated. It helps others to be marginalized. So that Islamophobia which is going on in our communities . . . until it stops, this is going to continue."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York unsealed the terrorism charges against El Bahnasawy and two other men on Friday, months after they were laid. The other two suspects are identified as Talha Haroon, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen residing in Pakistan, and Russell Salic, 37, from the Philippines.

U.S. authorities allege the three men communicated through Internet messaging applications, allegedly plotting to carry out bombing and shootings in heavily populated areas of New York City during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in 2016.

They also allege that while in Canada, El Bahnasawy purchased bomb-making materials and helped secure a cabin within driving distance of New York City to use for building the explosive devices and staging the attacks.