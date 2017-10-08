LPRCA issues flood outlook for Sunday, Oct. 8

The Long Point Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook for the Lake Erie shoreline until 5 p.m. today - Sunday, Oct. 8.

Strong lake winds forecasted out of the southwest this morning might result in Lake Erie water levels rising quickly along the shoreline. There is a risk of surge-related flooding, high waves and erosion along low-lying Lake Erie shorelines.

People are urged to use caution or stay away from areas experiencing strong wave action and elevated water levels. Keep children and pets away from these areas.

Winds are expected to transition westward and decline in strength as the afternoon progresses. This message is in effect until 5 p.m., or until updated, whichever is earlier.