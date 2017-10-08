Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Trudeau hits the road: The prime minister heads to Washington Tuesday to discuss security and trade with U.S. President Donald Trump, then continues on to Mexico City on Wednesday to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to discuss trade, regional co-operation and the Canada-Mexico relationship. NAFTA renegotiation talks also resume Wednesday in Washington.

Jobs and houses: Statistics Canada will have August data on building permits and the new housing price index, as well as job vacancies for the second quarter.

Sins of the father: Toys R Us Canada will file a motion in Ontario Superior Court on Wednesday as it tries to reorganize under bankruptcy protection.