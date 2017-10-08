NewsAlert: Woman, two young children dead in Quebec house fire

CAP-CHAT, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a 37-year-old woman and her two young children are dead after a fire in the small town of Cap-Chat in northern Quebec.
They say the 37-year-old woman and her two one-year-old children were pronounced dead in hospital after their home caught fire.
More coming.
By The Canadian Press
