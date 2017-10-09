One dead, two wounded in Toronto shooting

Toronto police say a triple shooting in the city's west end has left one man dead and two others wounded.
They say the shooting happened early Monday morning in a school parking lot.
Investigators confirmed that one man who was taken to hospital in critical condition had died of his injuries.
The two other men were believed to be in serious condition.
Police did not immediately release any names or possible suspect information. (CP24)
By The Canadian Press
