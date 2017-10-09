Trudeau, Harper to cross paths in Washington

"If you've ever watched a boxing match they circle one another for a while. I think we've done circling. So we're gonna lay some things on the table in this next round."

Canada's lead minister on the NAFTA file said difficult negotiations were to be expected.

"This administration is the most protectionist U.S. administration since the 1930s... Proudly (so)," Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told CTV's Question Period over the weekend.

"That certainly poses some difficulties in a free trade negotiation."

Trudeau will not only be meeting with the president during his U.S. trip but also with key American lawmakers with special power over trade — including the ability to sink or save an international agreement.

Trudeau will be on Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning for a rare meeting between a foreign head of government and the full gathering of the House of Representatives' Ways and Means committee.

That committee and the Senate Finance committee have a unique mandate under the U.S. fast-track law to help American trade negotiators design U.S. positions.

They would also be responsible for shepherding any eventual agreement through votes in Congress.

On top of that, these committees would likely design the response from Congress if Trump tries to cancel NAFTA, which he has repeatedly threatened to do, and some legal scholars argue a full repeal requires congressional approval.

Trudeau will head from Capitol Hill to the White House for a meeting with the president on Wednesday afternoon, as Harper appears at Dentons. Trudeau and Trump are expected to make informal remarks to media but not hold a formal press conference together.

Trudeau leaves Washington on Thursday for Mexico, where he meets with President Enrique Pena Nieto.

By Alexander Panetta, The Canadian Press