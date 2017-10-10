Toronto transit worker dies after work accident

TORONTO — A 50-year-old Toronto transit worker has died of his injuries a week after he was pinned by two vehicles at an east-end transit yard.

Tom Dedes was pinned between a vehicle and a train at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 and was taken to hospital in "very serious” condition.

Dedes had worked for the transit agency for 18 years most recently as a subway track maintenance employee, according to the Toronto Transit Commission.

The TTC says Dedes and his co-workers were off-loading equipment from a pickup truck onto a workcar at the yard when he became pinned between the two vehicles.