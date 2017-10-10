N.S. activists push for reparations discussion

Ince could not be reached for comment, but told the CBC in an email that these are complex issues that need to be discussed at all levels of government.

While government officials drag their feet, Jones says, she has been working with other organizers and community members to brainstorm ideas for what reparations could look like in a Canadian context.

"At the centre, there needs to be an apology, because everything kind of leads from that," she says.

Jones says the residual effects of slavery on African-Canadians have been far-reaching, and the government's approach to redressing these harms should be just as comprehensive.

She says reparations should include government efforts to support African-Canadians such as education programs, economic development, funding community initiatives, housing subsidies and criminal justice reforms.

Compensation for people of African descent should be another form of reparations, says Jones, but she believes the amount should be determined on an ongoing basis.

"Money is one small aspect of the whole picture," Jones says. "How do you put a dollar on every single part of somebody's life?"

Robert Wright of the African Nova Scotian Decade for People of African Descent Coalition says he thinks engaging in a candid discussion about Canada's history of anti-black racism will be an essential part of the "reparations formula."

"The dialogue should not be limited to a particular objective, but should be an open dialogue that investigates the comprehensive needs of people of African descent," says Wright, a Halifax social worker.

Wright anticipates that the push for reparations will be met with some backlash from Canadians who may view it as a request for a "handout."

But white Canadians will play an important role in the reparations debate, Wright says, because in the struggle to reckon with what African-Canadians have lost as a result of slavery, the country must acknowledge what others have gained.

"One could say that it was on the backs of people of African descent that the economy in North America was built," says Wright. "Even recognizing that would go a long way."

Wright says a Canadian dialogue about the ongoing ramifications of slavery might be just as valuable as any government effort to make reparations.

"Reparations might be what I would call an end point," he says. "The process of engaging in the dialogue, people to people, is probably an even more important part."

By Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press