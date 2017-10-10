Magna partners to develop self-driving platform

AURORA, Ont. — Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) says it's joining BMW and Intel Corp. to develop a self-driving system for the global vehicle marketplace by 2021.

Magna says the autonomous driving technology will be flexible and adoptable for integration by multiple automakers.

BMW says the Aurora, Ont.-based company has long-term experience in integrating complex systems seamlessly onto individual vehicle platforms.

Magna has been a contract vehicle manufacturer for the BMW Group for more than 15 years.