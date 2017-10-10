Toronto airline adds daily flights to 3 airports

TORONTO — FLYGTA Airlines says it will soon fly daily to three new Ontario destinations out of Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport, including an 18-minute flight to technology hub Kitchener-Waterloo.

The Canadian airline says travellers will be able to fly with them from Toronto to Barrie's Lake Simcoe Regional Airport and Region of Waterloo International Airport in Kitchener-Waterloo starting Nov. 6.

The company says flights to London International Airport in London, Ont., will commence in December.

FLYGTA has been offering eight daily flights to Niagara-on-the-Lake's Niagara District Airport since Sept. 2016.