B.C. develops spray-on solution to quake conundrum

"During an earthquake, these are the corridor walls that would collapse and these are the ones where our children would suffer casualties."

University president Santa Ono lauded the project as not only innovative but economical.

"What's remarkable is that this costs half of the cost of a standard retrofit," he said.

The substance is also described as being more environmentally friendly than traditional concrete because it replaces 70 per cent of the cement used in its production with fly ash, an industrial byproduct.

B.C. Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark says the new technology will have a far-reaching impact and will save lives not only in the province but around the world.

"This is a massive problem on the Pacific Rim, here in B.C., and we are all at risk," Mark said.

"My children attend public schools. We want to make sure that when we leave our kids in the morning that they'll be there when we pick them up in the afternoon."

Soleimani-Dashtaki said his research could be expanded to other structures, such as bridges and columns, and he would like to refine its packaging to make it easier to use outside the developed world.

"There are thousands and millions of houses in developing countries, like India, for example, which they can't really afford to replace and they can't really afford to do expensive retrofit solutions we have in today's world," he said.

"So this type of a quick, in-and-out, very cost-effective system would really, really help them."

