Trudeau gets warm reception in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received a warm personal welcome Wednesday as he sat down with influential American businesswomen and congressional lawmakers.

But Trudeau's biggest test of the day remained at the White House, where he was scheduled to meet with Donald Trump in hopes of fortifying his relationship with the famously mercurial U.S. president at an especially crucial time in Canada-U.S. relations.

Dominating the talks will be the North American Free Trade Agreement, with a fourth round of talks underway in nearby Arlington, Va.

Trump has repeatedly intimated he'd prefer ripping up the deal to renegotiating it, casting a pall over the talks, although the U.S. trade representative suggested in a statement Wednesday that meaningful progress had already been made.

Trudeau goes into his meeting with Trump after discussions with the House of Representatives influential Ways and Means committee, one of two bodies of U.S. lawmakers helping negotiators put forward the U.S. positions on trade.

He joined the committee to warm applause and expressions of optimism about the deal from both the committee's Republican chair and the ranking Democrat member.

The committee is dedicated to making sure the negotiations are successful, said Rep. Kevin Brady, the committee chair, who asked for Trudeau's help in keeping an open mind.

"We all want this agreement to be a model for future trade deals," Brady said.

The NAFTA talks were to kick off with a discussion of government procurement, already a thorny subject — U.S. negotiators suggested during the last round in Ottawa that they want to limit Canadian and Mexican access to U.S. projects.

From there, discussions will move onto developing remedies for trade disputes and the contentious subject of agriculture on Saturday.