Sonnenberg tired of ‘inhaling’

The former said it has certainly come up for discussion with the police services board, with his ‘take-away’ being the OPP is waiting for federal and provincial legislation.

“Just like we are in Norfolk County.”

However, if staff receives a complaint, like any other, “that can be passed on to the OPP.”

If police are forwarded a complaint, they have the ability to check if marijuana growth is proceeding with a legal licence, and in addition, how many plants that licence allows. However, what it less clear continued Deputy Mayor Oliver is if there is a legal licence to grow in place, if police then have the right to confirm if the number of plants being grown match up with the number indicated.

There are zoning bylaws in place to regulate large industrial operations such as Maricann Inc. said Baird, with respect to setbacks, for example. However, small medical licences and those scheduled to come into effect next year for personal recreational use do not fall under the same restrictions.

“That can be anywhere,” said Baird, including residential zones. “We can’t stop it, if it’s legal, it’s legal.”

There may however, be some leeway to regulate associated ‘nuisance’ byproducts such as noise from ventilation fans or lighting, he added.

Given some residents are complaining the odour is making them ill, Deputy Mayor Oliver queried whether anyone else in Ontario had given thought to an air-quality approach?

“That would (give) us some teeth to a bylaw.”

Coun. Mike Columbus made the ironic observation there seems to be more attention focused on tobacco by government officials than marijuana, noting he too was receiving constituent complaints on the matter. He also requested Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit general manager, Health and Social Services Marlene Miranda look into the possibility of inviting a Health Canada official to speak to council regarding marijuana-related issues.

“Whether it’s for medical purposes or for the licences of the future.”

Miranda agreed to do so as part of a process Baird indicated can’t be rushed, in order to be thorough, but one he anticipates staff will make significant progress on before the end of the year.

“So this fall,” he concluded.