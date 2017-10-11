Friday the 13th traffic on tap in Norfolk

Norfolk OPP is reminding the public that this Friday will mark another Friday the 13th celebration of motorcycles based in Port Dover.

"There is going to be an increase in motorcycle traffic on the roadways as we approach Friday the 13th and we need the motoring public to be aware of their surroundings at all times,” says Insp. Shawn Nash, interim detachment commander. “We want everyone attending Port Dover to act in a safe, mature and responsible manner and to put their safety as a priority."

The motoring public, two, four and more wheels alike, is asked to be extra vigilant and patient, take a second look for the single light of a motorcyclist, more time when making manoeuvres such as signalling turns and checking blind spots, and also to check their mirrors frequently in order to be more aware of activity around their vehicle.

There will be a highly visible police presence to ensure the safety of those attending and to assist with traffic-related issues. Police are also urging anyone attending this event to plan ahead if consuming intoxicants is part of their day.