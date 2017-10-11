Single-vehicle collision claims life

Norfolk OPP, fire and rescue services and paramedics responded to a fatal single motor vehicle collision Saturday, Oct. 7 at approximately 5:21 a.m. along Charlotteville West ¼ Line Road, Charlotteville.

Police investigation assisted by OPP technical collision investigators indicates a pickup truck was travelling northbound when it left the roadway, entered the west ditch and collided with a tree. One deceased person was located inside the pickup truck, their identity withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in an ongoing investigation, whose initial stages closed the road for a period of several hours. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.