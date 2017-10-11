OPP officers donate $2,200 to Camp Trillium

The OPP Simcoe in-service training section dropped off a $2,200 cheque to Camp Trillium near Waterford Tuesday, Oct. 10, representing this year’s donation from Brant, Oxford, Haldimand and Norfolk 2017 requalification training participants.

“We are honoured to support Camp Trillium and it is my hope that we can send a child to camp so that they can enjoy everything that Camp Trillium has to offer,” said Sgt. Dave Debruyne, unit leader, Simcoe in-service training unit. “Our officers look forward to donating to such a great organization."

This year’s donation brings the five-year total to $10,200.