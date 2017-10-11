Sixteen drug trafficking charges laid

A 41-year-old Norfolk County man and a 55-year-old Norfolk woman are facing over 20 charges after the Haldimand/Norfolk OPP Street Crime Unit along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at a 6th Concession, South Walsingham, address Friday, Oct. 6.

As its result, the male is charged with possession of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, codeine, morphine, LSD and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of weapon for dangerous purposes, and three counts of fail to comply with recognizance.

The female is charged with possession of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, codeine, morphine, LSD and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possession of weapon for dangerous purposes.

Both are to appear in provincial court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.