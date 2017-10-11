Lawrence works with Menich family for 43 years

The worst part is being away from home and family for that extended period, combined with limited mobility.

“It’s tough,” Lawrence admits. “But you have to just live with it.”

Like a majority of those in the program, he puts the money he earns in Canada ‘to good use,’ financially supporting his sugar cane and yam farm in Jamaica’s Clarendon parish, building a house, raising he and his late wife Anita’s sons Stephan and Kedron and helping out his father Lucius.

“And making my life better.”

The majority of Canadians are ‘nice’ says Rupert, although he does wonder ‘what’s wrong?’ if confronted with a negative reaction.

“If you say ‘hi’, I say ‘hi,’” he shrugged. “If you don’t say ‘hi’, I don’t.”

Lawrence believes he has been afforded opportunity within the migrant worker program, rather than been taken advantage of.

“If you want to come, you come, if you don’t, you just don’t,” he summed up. “It’s a long time,” he concluded with a smile, “so I must like it.”

Patterson sees the relationship as a symbiotic one, hopefully benefitting both sides of what he believes is a partnership.

“They count on us and we count on them, that’s sort of where the teamwork comes in.”

Patterson is cognizant of the sacrifices required, noting Lawrence for example, has spent roughly half his adult life working in Canada away from home and family.

“It’s tough,” he said.

Balancing this negative, apart from the tangible financial gains, is what Patterson believes is a comprehension among migrant workers that education is the route to a better life for their children. From what Patterson understands, school in Jamaica requires money, be it for tuition, food or related supplies, and when the deadline for the same is looming, he will be approached by workers seeking extra hours in order to ensure their children have an opportunity they were not afforded. Like previous generations in Canada, Patterson respects workers striving to provide a better life for their next generation.

“These guys are doing the same thing.”

Migrants fill a role not being filled locally Patterson continued.

“It’s not like we’re turning down Canadian workers.”

They are also there every morning ready to work, a vital requirement when dealing with perishable commodities requiring a significant manual labour component and containing an effective ‘best before’ or ‘drop dead’ frost date which can’t simply be extended.

“You are just not afforded that luxury.”

Without migrant worker programs, Norfolk County would not be what it is today, Patterson firmly believes.

“I don’t think that’s even a question,” he concluded. “(Without them) Norfolk County would be in a lot of trouble.”