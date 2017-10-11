R2RFF an interactive lens into cinematic exploration

Norfolk’s inaugural Routes to Roots Film Festival (R2RFF) seeks to create an interactive live human stream of cinematic exploration in Simcoe’s downtown Strand Theatre through film emphasizing a return to roots, rural life and connectedness.

“Cinema is that shared experience,” said co-curator Michael Chwastiak, pleased to announce a combination of four feature films and 20 shorts consistent with R2RFF’s central tenets, playing Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21. Beyond showcasing the creativity of local, national and international filmmakers, each has been carefully selected to contain a rural theme and not be widely available. “But still great quality.”

Chwastiak grew up on a Forestville-area tobacco farm, coming to film and commercial producing, acting and directing comparatively recently, but undeniably enthusiastically. A movie at the Strand was a go-to date for he and wife Heather during their courting days, and while they enjoyed popular classics including Star Wars, Close Encounters of the Third Kind or Blade Runner, he also tried to remain open to lesser-known cinematic experiences.

“I would always be searching for these quirky little films,” Chwastiak recalled.

He and co-curator Elana Post (actor and theatre director) have exhaustively followed that inspiration, lining up a quartet of high-quality features introduced Friday evening by In Her Place, a Canadian/South Korean production directed by Albert Shin featuring a mysterious urbanite taken in on a farm by a weathered woman and her teenaged daughter.

Friday’s late feature is Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse, an American film directed by Etta Devine and Gabriel Diani about a struggling comedy duo discovering surviving the apocalypse is almost as difficult as surviving in Hollywood.

Shin, Devine and Diani (the latter two flying in from Los Angeles) are scheduled to participate in a post-viewing Q&A, made more viewer-friendly by the presence of wine and cheese, sponsored by Burning Kiln.

“There is a lot to share with the audience,” said Chwastiak.

I Dream In Another Language (originating in Mexico) fits into the Saturday matinee slot. In it, Martin, a young linguist attempts to convince the final two speakers of an Indigenous dialect to overcome their 50-year quarrel to save a language in peril.

The Ethiopian feature Lamb closes out R2RFF Saturday evening. Directed by Yared Zeleke, the story follows an Ethiopian boy’s move in with distant relatives, and the threat upcoming holidays spell for his beloved pet sheep.