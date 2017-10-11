Don’t drive into a brick wall

A 45-year-old Norfolk County woman has been charged with care or control while impaired and care or control over 80 mgs after OPP investigated a vehicular/residential collision at a Highway 24, Woodhouse residence.

Norfolk OPP officers responded to a call initiated by a single vehicle collision Saturday, Oct. 7 around 3:07 a.m. Investigation indicates the driver of a blue van drove into a brick wall located at the front of the residence, sustaining minor injuries as a result of the collision.

She is to appear in provincial court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.