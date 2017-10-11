Don’t drive into a brick wall

A 45-year-old Norfolk County woman has been charged with care or control while impaired and care or control over 80 mgs after OPP investigated a vehicular/residential collision at a Highway 24, Woodhouse residence.
Norfolk OPP officers responded to a call initiated by a single vehicle collision Saturday, Oct. 7 around 3:07 a.m. Investigation indicates the driver of a blue van drove into a brick wall located at the front of the residence, sustaining minor injuries as a result of the collision.
She is to appear in provincial court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.
Over the legal limit
A 38-year-old Norfolk County man has been charged with driving over the legal limit following a traffic stop along Highway 24, Windham. The vehicle in question attracted a patrolling officer’s attention, who initiated the stop at approximately 3:06 a.m., Friday, Oct. 6.
The driver is to appear in provincial court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charge.
72-year-old charged with shoplifting
A 72-year-old Norfolk County woman has been charged with theft under $5,000 after police received a complaint from Simcoe’s Real Canadian Superstore Wednesday, Oct. 4 around 5:30 p.m.
Investigation indicates the woman in question attended the store, removing a quantity of merchandise. She is to appear in provincial court to answer to the charge.
