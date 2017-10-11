Overdose killed university executive: family

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The family of a British Columbia university executive who died suddenly last month says his death was caused by an accidental overdose.

Relatives of Christopher Seguin say in a statement that the 39-year-old man was taken to hospital following an overdose in his hotel room in Victoria and died Sept. 22.

Seguin was vice-president of advancement at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops.

The institution initially reported he had been admitted to hospital with a critical illness.