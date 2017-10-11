Man and teen charged in 10 bank robberies

TORONTO — A 15-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man are being charged in connection with 10 bank robberies in Toronto.

Toronto police say the pair is accused in robberies beginning in early August, the most recent of which happened on Oct. 6.

They say a person wearing sunglasses and a hoodie entered a bank, approached the teller and presented a note saying that he had a gun and demanding cash.

They say the person got the cash, and escaped in a getaway car driven by the second suspect.