Feds say ‘nut$ to you’

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) has planted $492,052 in seed money dedicated to growing Ontario’s fledgling hazelnut industry.
“This is exactly the type of support you like to see for a new industry,” said Ontario Hazelnut Association (OHA) project co-ordinator Andrew Nixon on Wednesday morning, following the funding and project announcement at the Simcoe Research Station. “I think it shows the strength of the value chain we are starting to develop.”
Nixon said AAFC funding will support research and development in three key areas: micropropagation (or tissue culture), nursery management and orchard management.
The OHA was lead applicant for a group effort, Nixon said, which also includes a major financial contribution from Ferrero Canada, a strong commitment from the University of Guelph’s Simcoe and Cedar Springs research stations and Gosling Research Institute, along with Martin Hodgson and Root Rescue. Total project value is just shy of a million dollars, said Nixon, noting it is the largest to date.
“It will provide the underlying research needed to propel the industry forward.”
Ferrero Canada senior agronomist Barb Yates indicated both the Canadian division and its international parent company were very pleased with the announcement.
“This is a really exciting project for Ontario producers.”
She mentioned Ferrero’s long-standing commitment to Canada, as well as a stated willingness to introduce long-term contracts to producers as an indicator of stability and an existing market for those considering hazelnuts as a cash crop.
“Which I think is a tremendous advantage to Ontario farmers.”
London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos made the funding announcement on behalf of the AAFC, federal agri-innovation money channeled through the Growing Forward 2 program.
Fragiskatos alluded to the logic of an urban MP taking point on the announcement; speaking to the interconnected nature of strong cities and strong rural communities; and indicating his government is committed to Canadian agriculture as an economic driver, creating good jobs and growing the middle class.
“Agriculture is one of those sectors that holds a great deal of potential for this country.”
Fragiskatos also noted the value of crop diversity beyond corn, wheat and soybeans. “There is room for new products.”
University of Guelph associate vice-president of research Wayne Caldwell mentioned Norfolk’s demonstrated diversity viewed while en route to Simcoe, crediting the county for both an advantageous climate and its farmers’ willingness to engage in different opportunities.
The University of Guelph — the university of food — is Ontario’s only agricultural-based university. It ranked among the top three or four in the world with a long-standing tradition of research supporting ongoing agri-food industry sustainability, Caldwell continued, as well as establishing productive partnerships, like the one announced Wednesday.
“We look forward to continued collaborations as the industry matures.”
“There are all different skill sets and expertise,” pointed out Diane Dobbins, manager of research and partnerships with the University of Guelph College of Business and Economics.
“It is a very cool project,” added Elliott Currie, an associate professor of accounting with the College of Business and Economics. “This is a growth opportunity, which is really exciting.”
OHA secretary Les High concurred, noting rural economic growth can bring related urban benefits.
“Brantford (the Ferrero Canada plant) is a good illustration of that.”
High-quality premium products are more and more in-demand, High continued, both on a local and global level, with hazelnuts representing one of those opportunities for Canada. In particular, Wednesday’s funding and project announcement is what is needed to help grow Ontario’s potential as a hazelnut haven.
“We think the innovations will bear fruit in the years to come and be a catalyst for future growth.”
