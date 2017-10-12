Canada, U.K. push to wean world off coal

International climate financing is a big part of that and McKenna spent time in London on Wednesday at a round table on that subject with major financial officials from pension funds, banks and financial companies.

The U.S. may be throwing a wrinkle into the plan however, as Energy Secretary Rick Perry pushes forward on a plan to subsidize coal plants to counteract competition from cheaper natural gas.

President Donald Trump promised to bring back coal and when market experts said it wasn't going to happen because coal wasn't worth it, his energy secretary last month ordered power companies to start subsidizing coal plants as long as they prove a 90-day supply of fuel is available.

McKenna didn't directly answer questions about whether the U.S. policy could hurt Canada's efforts to convince others to get off coal, but said she firmly believes markets will tell the story at the end of the day.

"Everyone knows we're moving away from coal," she said.

Still it adds further insult to the U.S.'s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord.

American leadership, coupled with China's was crucial for the Paris accord in the first place, said Rob Bailey, research director of energy at London think tank Chatham House.

He called Canada and Britain's anti-coal alliance a good move as long as it results in action and not just rhetoric.

"The devil is in the details of all these things, but that is exactly the kind of thing they should be doing," said Bailey. "I think that's very positive."

He said he'd also like to see Canada push for a coal phase-out commitment as part of the G7 talks, which Canada will host next spring in Charlevoix, Que.

There is no one country that can take the U.S.'s place in terms of power and influence but if enough countries like Canada and the U.K. get together it can help counteract the impact of the U.S. pull back, said Bailey.

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press