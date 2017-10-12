Alberta to ban youths from tanning beds on Jan. 1

EDMONTON — After years of lobbying by health groups Alberta is finally moving to ban young people from using indoor tanning beds over growing fears about skin cancer.

The government says youths under 18 will not be allowed to use ultraviolet tanning machines starting on Jan. 1.

Businesses will also be prohibited from advertising such machines to minors and must post signs about the age restrictions and the dangers of UV tanning.

"Research has shown that using artificial tanning when you are under 35 dramatically increases your risk for melanoma," Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said Wednesday.