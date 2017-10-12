Health region responds to sterilization suit

SASKATOON — The Saskatoon Health Region has issued a statement on a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging Indigenous women were coerced into undergoing tubal ligations.

SHR officials say they respect the rights of the women to pursue legal action.

The statement also says the region will continue to provide "safe, respectful and compassionate care for women and their families, in collaboration with First Nations and Métis communities."

The proposed lawsuit names Canada’s attorney general, the Saskatchewan government, the province’s health regions and the doctors involved.

The statement of claim was filed about three months after the Saskatoon Health Region released the findings of a six-month external review into Indigenous women who had tubal ligation.

A judge needs to sign off on the statement of claim before it moves forward as a class-action suit.

Two women are currently listed as plaintiffs but more women in Saskatchewan could be included if the lawsuit is approved.

The statement of claim states the women’s charter rights, including their right to life, liberty and security and their right to receive health care free of discrimination, were breached.

Other damages listed include future cost of care, punitive or exemplary damages, and general damages for "lost opportunity," among others.

After the report was released, federal Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett said it was an indication of racism in a health-care system that remains biased against Aboriginal women.