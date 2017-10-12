‘After The Bell’ features 50 years of education-related memories

Mother it turned out, did know best.

The son in question was a Grade 13 graduate, who when queried by said mother upon what he intended to do with his life, responded with a list of friends who were heading off to university or college. Her response was to pack his suitcase and inform him they would be going to his principal for an academic transcript.

“Because you’re going to teacher’s college,” recalled Virginia Birnie. “Mother decided, mother knows best,” she added with a smile.

The incident in question happened in New Brunswick some years ago, but that young man would eventually find his way to Norfolk County, build a career as an educator and a productive sideline in municipal politics, currently representing Ward 6.

John Wells’ anecdote is just one of many packed into ‘After The Bell’, a 250-page compilation of recollections from the Norfolk and Grand Erie boards of education retirees scheduled to be published in January, in conjunction with the Retired Teachers of Ontario (RTO) 50th anniversary. RTO District 12 Norfolk members Birnie and Ruth-Ellen Kelly did most of the ‘homework’ on the project, sourcing both member memories and a $2,000 Project Service To Others grant from the provincial body.

“It’s all stories about people’s origins, their experiences in the education system and what they are doing in retirement,” said Kelly, noting many contribute to a wide variety of organizations within their communities.

“And politics,” added Birnie, noting Wells and mayor Charlie Luke are retired educators, and councillor Peter Black was qualified to teach.

The After The Bell project is being operated on a break-even approach, with advance-order copies selling for $15, and $20 following publication.

“Well worth the 15 bucks,” smiled Kelly, expressing the hope that perhaps someday someone might pick up a copy, read it and be inspired to a career in education.

“Even without his mother packing his suitcase,” Alma Scovil interjected with a smile.