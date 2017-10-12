RTO District 12 Norfolk recognizes Egerton Ryerson award recipients

Retired Teachers of Ontario (RTO) District 12 Norfolk recognized four members with Egerton Ryerson Bell Awards for 25 years of membership at the 2017 banquet, Wednesday at the Vittoria and District Community Centre. From left, are: John Boon, Gord Pennington, Jack Loos and Wilf Pond.
Retired Teachers of Ontario (RTO) District 12 Norfolk recognized four members with Egerton Ryerson Bell Awards for 25 years of membership at the 2017 banquet, Wednesday at the Vittoria and District Community Centre. From left, are: John Boon, Gord Pennington, Jack Loos and Wilf Pond.
Retired Teachers of Ontario (RTO) District 12 Norfolk recognized four members with Egerton Ryerson Bell Awards for 25 years of membership at the 2017 banquet, Wednesday at the Vittoria and District Community Centre. From left, are: John Boon, Gord Pennington, Jack Loos and Wilf Pond.