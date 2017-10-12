Police warn of computer anti-virus scam

WHITBY, Ont. — Police are warning about a computer scam after two Durham Region residents lost more than $32,000.

Durham regional police say both scams followed the same template: the scammer calls a victim to sell them software protection for their computers, offering several anti-virus options to purchase.

They say the scammer will then call back a few months later saying there was an issue with the software, and that the purchase price will be returned to the victim's bank account.

But the victim is then told that the company overpaid them and the scammers request the victims wire back the difference.