Police looking for missing Simcoe man

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who was last seen in Simcoe on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

John Oliver Pearo, 49, packed some items in a bag and left a Victoria Street home that day, as witnessed by others in the home.

He has not been seen since. Concerned members of the public reported Pearo missing on Oct. 11.

Pearo is white, six-foot-three, bald, with blue eyes and a slim build.