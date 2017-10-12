Timmins, Ont., politician faces new charge

TIMMINS, Ont. — A Timmins, Ont., city councillor accused of corruption charge is now facing an additional charge.

It is alleged a man approached a business in Timmins on Aug. 25 and solicited a sales transaction that would benefit him personally in exchange for his assistance as a member of council.

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., police were called in to investigate the incident.

Last month, Sault Ste. Marie police arrested 54-year-old Richard Dubeau of Timmins and charged him with one count of corruption of a municipal official.