Trudeau to Mexico: protect, promote women, girls

MEXICO CITY — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is appealing to Mexican senators to do more to advance women's rights in their country.

He says he's heard about unacceptable treatment of women and girls in Mexico during his trip this week, calling such treatment unacceptable.

Trudeau notes violence against women and girls exists in all facets of life — referencing the current controversy in Hollywood to problems experienced in the past in Canada's Parliament.

Trudeau says that when women succeed, everyone does — a line that was greeted with sustained applause and cheers.