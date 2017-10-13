Trudeau wraps first visit to Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concludes his first official visit to Mexico today with a speech to the country's Senate.

Trudeau is expected to highlight the existing strengths of the Mexico-Canada relationship.

That bond was on display Thursday as the leaders of the two countries said they're not giving up on talks to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Their resolve to remain at the table is being tested by aggressive U.S. proposals, the most recent a suggestion any new deal expire after five years.

And there's more to come — content rules for cars could be tabled as early as today.

But Trudeau says U.S. proposals are just that, ideas, and Canada isn't walking away.

And Pena Nieto says any discussion on the future of the deal that comes from outside the negotiation rooms needs to be understood as merely speculation.

The two men spent close to two hours discussing a range of issues on Thursday at Mexico City's historic National Palace, followed by a state dinner in Trudeau's honour.

The prime minister's quick visit follows Pena Nieto's trip to Ottawa in June 2016.

That trip solved many long-standing diplomatic irritants between the two countries and both leaders signalled Thursday a willingness to forge ahead and expanding existing ties.