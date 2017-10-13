Toronto stock market has broad advance

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index has made moderate gains across a broad range of sectors this morning.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 76.67 points to 15,818.87, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.38 points to 22,877.39. The S&P 500 index was up 5.53 points to 2,556.46 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 19.80 points to 6,611.31.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.14 cents US, down from Thursday's average price of 80.18 cents US.