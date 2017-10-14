Man dies after five-storey fall in Montreal

Montreal's ambulance service says a 33-year-old man has died after falling five storeys in downtown Montreal.
Stephane Smith of Urgences Sante says the man was rappelling down a building as part of a demonstration.
Paramedics were called to the scene at about 10 a.m. but were unable to revive the man.
Two people were also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
By The Canadian Press
