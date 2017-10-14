SIU investigating death of man hit by truck

HAMILTON — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 36-year-old man was struck by a tractor trailer and killed in Hamilton Friday evening.

The Special Investigations Unit says police received a call about a man in distress on the highway at about 8:30 p.m.

They say police officers attended the area, and a short time later the man was struck by a tractor trailer.

Investigators say the 36-year-old man was pronounced dead.