Biker airlifted to hospital after Cockshutt Road crash

A 39-year-old from Kitchener was airlifted to hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle on Cockshutt Road near Waterford on Friday.

Police say the motorcycle was headed northbound near Concession 11 around 2:30 p.m. when it skidded into the east ditch.

The driver was flown by air ambulance to a Hamilton hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There were thousands of motorcycles cruising along area roads for the Friday the 13th biker rally in Port Dover, which police estimate brought 110,000 people to the lakeside town.

