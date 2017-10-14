Open audition call for Mary Poppins at Lighthouse

Every spring, local amateur actors take to the Lighthouse Festival Theatre for the highly anticipated community show. This year the Port Dover theatre will be staging the musical Mary Poppins, and Norfolk residents are invited to join in the fun.

Lighthouse artistic director Derek Ritschel explains that the community show is designed to welcome everyone from seasoned performers to those who have never been on stage before, or for whom it’s been several decades since they last performed in public. Energy and enthusiasm count more than a polished stage presence, he said.

“The audition is a chance for me to meet you, not so much a chance for me to see how perfectly you can sing or act,” Ritschel said. “I just want to know who’s interested – we’ll deal with the singing and dancing later.”

Performers 12 and older are invited to call the Lighthouse box office at 519-583-2221 and book an audition time between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.