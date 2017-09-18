Why we should recognize Simcoe Day in Ontario

Simcoe and his Rangers — comprised of Loyalists as well as deserters from George Washington’s army — fought alongside Benedict Arnold at Richmond, and in the winter of 1779 spared the life of Washington himself by allowing Washington and others to escape without firing upon them.

Simcoe was wounded several times during battle, had his horse shot out from under him, and was held prisoner of war until paroled by Benjamin Franklin.

Simcoe served as Lieutenant Governor of Upper Canada from 1791 until 1796. His military service with the Queen’s Rangers made him a sincere friend of Loyalists, and he attracted many to the newly-formed Upper Canada.

He founded Toronto, previously known as York, and was instrumental in introducing courts of law, trial by jury, English common law, freehold land tenure, and the abolition of the importation of slaves. He is seen by many Canadians — especially those in Ontario — as a founding figure in Canadian history.

He presided over the first session of what became Ontario’s parliament. It lasted barely a month as the House was prorogued on Oct. 15, 1792. But, during those weeks, eight acts were passed, trial by jury was established and the ancient laws of Canada were abrogated.

Simcoe’s Act Against Slavery passed in 1793, ultimately leading to the abolition of slavery in Upper Canada by 1810.

John Graves Simcoe lived his life by his family coat of arms NON SIBI SED PATRIAE (NOT FOR SELF BUT FOR COUNTRY) — the motto of my alma mater, Simcoe District High School.

So much has been written about the man and I hope to do justice to his accomplishments by legislating a provincial Simcoe Day — as is now the case in Toronto — during Queen’s Park debate on Oct. 5.