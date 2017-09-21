VIEWPOINT: Food insecurity remains a challenge

It will be a happy day in Norfolk when the last food bank closes its doors for good.

That’s no knock on the hardworking staff and volunteers who every week get much-needed food into the hands of residents in need. But food banks were only ever supposed to be a temporary solution to poverty brought on by economic downturns. When the economy picked up, it was presumed, the need for food banks would go away.

That food banks have remained a central pillar of our response to food insecurity speaks to our inability as a society to find lasting solutions to poverty.

Hunger persists in our objectively rich country because those living on the financial edge can’t skirt paying rent or utilities, but they can choose to cut back on the quantity and reduce the quality of the food they eat. In a labour market increasingly characterized by precarious work at lower wages – and without corresponding increases to government-funded social services – food banks across the country, in rural and urban areas alike, are seeing their numbers rise.

This isn’t a matter of giving a man a fish versus teaching him to fish. Many people in poverty know how to eat healthy and are well aware that the high-starch, preservative-rich non-perishables they get at the food bank do not form the basis of a nutritious diet. But you can’t stretch a dollar you don’t have, and more food literacy education, while useful, isn’t as helpful in getting people out of poverty as putting more dollars in their pockets.

How to do that isn’t so much a matter of throwing money at the issue as it is tackling some systemic problems. People need to be freed from having to spend most of their money on housing and utilities, which would allow them to afford better, healthier food. For a start, that means funding for affordable housing and childcare.

They also need to be able to get to the places that sell quality food and have an affordable, reliable and reasonably convenient way to transport it home, whether they live in an urban food desert or a rural area far from available public transportation.

Food Banks Canada tells us that some of our most vulnerable citizens – seniors, kids and the disabled – are among the groups who most often access food banks. There is something inherently wrong with one-third of food bank users being children and youth, who can hardly be expected to excel at school on empty stomachs.

Also of note is the fact that one in every six households that rely on food banks is employed. That means people who could be classified as working poor are pouring all their money into keeping a roof overhead, so the food bank becomes a way to cover one more expense.

There are better options – and we don’t mean convenience stores or dollar stores, whose food offerings have the same nutritional drawbacks as standard food bank fare. Community gardens – like the ones recently opened by Church Out Serving – are a source of fresh produce and fellowship among volunteers. Container cooking programs, like the kind found on Six Nations, furnish participants with large servings of healthy food that will last in the freezer.