Yoshi on the rocks

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System featured many iconic evolutions of characters or franchises made popular on the Nintendo Entertainment System, with Super Mario World as one of the most widely known.

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, a detour in the franchise’s focus on the beloved portly plumber, is charmingly cute, full of personality and pizzazz, and a thoroughly enjoyable platform game that expanded on many gameplay conventions in ways that are still used by games of many genres today.

Whereas in Super Mario World, Yoshi acted as Mario’s transportation and assistant, in Yoshi’s Island the cheery green dinosaur is front and centre.

Mario and Luigi are babies on their way to their parents via stork. Through the intervention of Kamek and the Koopa King himself, the twins are separated, and baby Mario falls from the sky to land on Yoshi’s Island, whose helpful inhabitants band together to reunite the twins and foil baby Bowser’s plot.

This game’s aesthetic style is fluffier and friendlier than Super Mario World, and seems to be aimed at a younger audience. The colour scheme is a little softer and more diverse than its predecessor’s emphasis on a primary palette, and the graphical style appears more sketched and less focused on geometric shapes.

The game’s use of cuteness would become a recurring feature of Yoshi-centric games. Many of the enemies and background objects smile blithely at Yoshi, and the sense of impending menace common in Mario games is almost completely absent.

This is in part due to the lack of a level timer, so the player is free to explore and enjoy the gameplay. That being said, the game’s damage system, which involves a crying baby Mario floating away as a loud alarm blares every time Yoshi is hit, is enough to make anyone cringe and try to play it safe.

This game set most of the precedents for Yoshi as a character, including the flutter jump (holding the jump button allows Yoshi to jump higher and farther by kicking his legs), laying eggs that can be used as projectile weapons, and the ground pound, as well as the cute noises he makes.

This game also saw Yoshi chowing down on plenty of watermelon (admittedly, for the purpose of shooting the seeds at foes). While local watermelons are still available, make like a dinosaur and mash a melon to make some delicious punch (seed-spitting optional)!

WATERMELON FLUTTER PUNCH