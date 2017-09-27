VIEWPOINT: Welcoming back the granddaddy of all fairs

George Araujo is the general manager of the Norfolk County Fair and Horse Show, but in another life he could have made a fine living as a carnival showman.

“The pork is being pulled, the candy’s flossing and the sun is going to shine for seven beautiful days in October,” a smiling Araujo told a roomful of boosters at a recent dinner attended by the fair’s sponsors.

And why shouldn’t Araujo allow himself a bit of pizzazz? He is in charge of one of the country’s oldest, biggest and best fall fairs, one that year after year sends customers home happy by doing the big and small things well.

Nowhere is that more evident than at the Warrior’s Day tribute to veterans and Young Canada Day, the fair’s high-octane opening act. This event has drama, intensity and spirit in spades, but it’s also about friends and teammates working together to represent their schools and achieve their best. It’s the perfect way to kick off seven days of fun, Norfolk style.

One big thing the fair does well every year is bring in top-flight entertainment. Country fans will no doubt have heard that Tim Hicks and Chad Brownlee – Araujo called them “the twin champions of Canadian country music” – will be headlining Friday and Saturday nights, respectively.

New this year, Norfolk Has Talent will be held on Thanksgiving Monday, an event that sees talented local performers competing for fame and (modest) fortune.

You can let the lights and sounds of the sprawling midway, demolition derby, monster truck rally and musical acts carry you away, and you’ll leave having had a great time. But you’ll also have missed the quiet heart of the fair – the homecraft exhibits and agricultural displays. Here we see the county at its best, with residents sharing their talents and passion for skills ranging from horse jumping and animal husbandry to painting, planting and pie-making.

Last year, the fair board received 14,000 entries across hundreds of categories, so it’s very likely your eyes will start to swim long before you run out of things to see. You can stare agog at the giant pumpkins or have a staring contest with a rabbit (you’ll lose). You can marvel at the intricate stitchwork in the quilting contest and feel your mouth water at tantalizing baked goods that are just out of reach behind glass.

To satisfy those cravings, Taste of Norfolk offers local food and drinks, while the FlavourFest Farmers’ Market brings farm to table. The midway is the place to be for 50 food vendors offering classics like Dixie dogs and elephant ears as well as deep-fried chicken feet, bacon balls and big pickle dogs, all available from first-time vendor CoCo Concessions. Not to be outdone, fair staple Paul Oczot of Festival Foods is introducing pizza on a stick, while the tornado potato returns courtesy of Sunny Day Foods.

In her first year on the job as the fair’s development officer, Catherine Akins said she’s been bowled over by the county’s support for the granddaddy of all fall fairs. “We have volunteers, staff and vendors that have been with the fair for multiple generations,” Akins said.