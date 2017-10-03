Guide dogs provide Brantford residents with mobility and confidence

Like many people with sight loss, both of them were reluctant to get a guide dog at first.

Burke, who grew up in Sault Ste. Marie, saw no need for a canine partner. She could navigate her community safely, go to school and keep up with her peers. It wasn’t until she enrolled in York University that her confidence wavered. Toronto’s heavy traffic, the unexpected obstacles she encountered (medians in the middle of a street) and the difficulty performing once-familiar tasks (going to the bank) threatened to overwhelm her.

One of her good friends, Steve, had a guide dog. He could handle the stress of urban life with ease. He showed her what his dog could do.

“I’ve got to do this,” said Burke.

She applied to the Guide Dog Foundation in Smithtown, New York, met its conditions and was matched to a gentle black lab named Misty. Since then, Burke has rarely been without a guide dog.

Atkins, likewise, had no intention of getting a guide dog until he visited Burke. He witnessed the freedom Sheba gave her.

“That was the most amazing dog," says Atkins. "You don’t know what it’s like until you take that harness handle.”

Although Atkins and Burke got their dogs in the U.S., there are other choices. The CNIB guide dog program (cnibguidedogs.ca) launched earlier this year.

"Not only does the guide dog partnership provide individuals with mobility and safety, it instills confidence and independence, and creates a sense of connection with the world," says Andrew Hanlon, manager of CNIB’s guide dog program. "At CNIB, we believe everyone who would like to have a guide dog should have the opportunity to do so. That's why we're proud to offer a range of choices, services and opportunities for people with sight loss."

Owning a guide dog is a big responsibility, the couple says, but the rewards are enormous. It opens doors, eliminates boundaries, relieves loneliness and, for some lucky owners, points the way to love.



